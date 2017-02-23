AFSCME members vote to authorize strike

SPRINGFIELD - State employee union, AFSCME voted in favor of authorizing a strike on Thursday morning.

"81% percent of members voted yes to give the bargaining committee the authority to call a strike if no other path can be found" said Roberta Lynch, Executive Director for AFSCME Council 31.

This marks the first time that AFSCME members have authorized a strike, and stems in part from many union members feeling under appreciated by Governor Rauner. "That's his message to state employees, that this governor sends every day. You don't matter, I don't care about you. I don't respect the work you do, I don't respect you. I don't value you." Lynch said.

Governor Rauner pushed back against those claims, while also standing his ground on his stance. "I'm proud of our state employees they are good people they work hard They are the highest paid in America. We have the highest paid state workers in America." he said. "Their pay is 20-25% more than that of those in the private sector."

One of the major points of contention between the union and Governor Rauner is state employee health insurance. "The Governor's unreasonable demands would take $10,000, from the pocket of the average state worker, he would do that by making employees pay 100% more for health insurance" said Lynch.

"They are paying a little bit above bronze rates for platinum coverage. That's not fair for taxpayers of Illinois, it's not fair to the families of Illinois. And we are just saying lets give some reasonable choices that reflect what taxpayers have in their own lives" Rauner said in defense of his plan to change state employee healthcare.

The authorization doesn't necessarily mean they will strike. "We are not prepared at this point to say that we have exhausted every possible recourse." said Lynch.

The Governor and the union met for 67 days, before the Labor Board declared that they were at an impasse in contact negotiations.

AFSCME has been working without a contract since the summer of 2015.