Parkland trustees vote to raise tuition

CHAMPAIGN – Board trustees at Parkland College have approved an increase in tuition and fees.

Tuition will go up by 4.46 percent. Classes will go up from $157 to $164 per credit hour. According to the WAND-TV’s partners at the News Gazette, tuition is still below the 20 year average for annual increase of 6.5 percent. The increase is the smallest in the last 15 years.

About 56 percent of Parkland's tuition and fees make up their revenue.

Last year tuition increased by 11.74 percent.