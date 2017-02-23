Former Millikin grad getting national attention for rap dissertation

DECATUR – A Decatur resident is putting his own spin on his dissertation project at the University of Clemson.

A.D. Carson presented his dissertation by creating a 34 song rap album. Carson is currently working on his doctorates in rhetoric’s, communication and information design.

The former Millikin University and University of Illinois at Springfield student said growing up in Decatur has inspired him to voice his opinions through music.

"Being in Decatur and being in a very vibrant arts community, a competitive arts community gave me the opportunity to perform on a regular basis. there were several times I performed at the Lincoln Theater or at Richland," said Carson.

arson’s project has garnered national attention, even making it in TIME Magazine.

For more details on his project, click here.