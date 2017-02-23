Lyft now available in Decatur

DECATUR – A second ride-sharing service is now in Decatur. Lyft launched in several cities across the country, including three new Illinois locations.

Thursday marked Lyft’s largest city launch to date and to celebrate they are offering a $5 discount with the code LYFTLOVE17.

Lyft is available in 300 cities in the U.S.

The ride-sharing service requires a smart phone device to request, ride and pay.

For more details on how to use Lyft, click here. Other recent Illinois cities included are Carbondale and Kankakee.