Korner Cafe in Latham hoping to rebuild after fire

LATHAM – The Latham community is joining together to raise money to reopen the Korner Café in Latham after a massive fire ripped through an adjoining building.

As a result of the fire the Café is unable to reopen due to insurance company’s failure to settle in a timely manner, their GoFundMe page stated.

The community is now hoping to raise money to repair the café for reopening.

Many locals used the Korner Café as a social center to say informed and gather.

The fire remains under investigation.

