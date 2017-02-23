Rauner honors man with Carnegie Medal

SPRINGFIELD – An Illinois man was honored as a hero by Gov. Bruce Rauner on Thursday.

Duncan O.C. Harris earned a Carnegie Medal for his heroic act in 2015 while on vacation in North Carolina. Harris jumped into action and swam out into the Atlantic Ocean after he heard a cry for help. Because of his actions, he was able to save a 13-year-old’s life.

"Duncan did not hesitate for a minute in putting his own life in danger in order to save this boy's life," Governor Rauner said. "His brave and courageous actions reflect the very best of the people of Illinois, and we are proud to call him one of our own."

Rauner proclaimed Feb. 23, 2017 as Duncan O.C. Harris Day in Illinois.