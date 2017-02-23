Decatur Trades and Labor Assembly candidate endorsements

DECATUR - April Election endorsements announced by Decatur Trades and Labor Assembly. More than 13,000 union members in Macon County are represented by the Decatur Trades and Labor Assembly. The legislative committee has announced its endorsements for Decatur Mayor, Council, School Board, Richland Community College and Decatur Township. The organization is endorsing Julie Moore Wolfe for Decatur Mayor. For City Council Chris Riley, Marty Watkins, and David Horn. For Decatur School Board Alida Graham, B.A. Buttz, Courtney Carson, and Beth Nolan. For Decatur Township they have endorsed Vicki Sheets for Assessor and Amy Reuff and Lori Randle for Trustees. They have endorsed Jim Underwood for the Richland Community College Board. And finally...the central labor council endorses a YES vote on the Public Safety Initiative. Early voting starts February 23rd.





