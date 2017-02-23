State's attorney to appeal court ruling in Decatur drug case

DECATUR – Police claim that a Decatur man is the biggest drug dealer in the city. But Keith Halliburton may never face charges for a 2016 cocaine and marijuana arrest.

The Macon County State's Attorney will file an appeal of a court ruling to suppress evidence and statements made by Halliburton. The court found officers did not use proper procedures when handling the cocaine and marijuana while arresting Halliburton.

Bond for Halliburton has been lowered from $1 million down to a $50,000. However, he remains in custody due to a separate federal drug case.

Police contend Halliburton had 27 pounds of marijuana when they arrested him and a large quantity of cocaine.

The appeal will be filed in a state appellate court in Springfield.