Millikin head coach Nadelhoffer resigns

DECATUR -- Millikin head men's basketball coach Matt Nadelhoffer has resigned, the university announced Thursday afternoon.



Nadelhoffer was 37-113 in his six-year run in Decatur. He previously coached at Eastern University in Pennsylvania and was a Hall of Fame player for Wheaton College that led to a career overseas.



The school will begin its search for a new head coach immediately, according to a press release.



"I want to thank Coach Nadelhoffer for his contributions to Millikin over the last six years," athletic director Craig White said in the release. "Matt is a man of strong character and I appreciate his work ethic and the values and life lessons he has instilled in his players during his time leading the Big Blue basketball program."