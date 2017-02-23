Storm Chances Increase Friday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -

Friday Forecast Update...Models continue to shift the severe weather threat farther east. SPC has a 2-Slight Risk (Yellow) from Watseka to Champaign to Mattoon/Charleston to Marshall. The 1-Marginal Risk (Green) is from I-55 east to Slight Risk area.

Timing: Thunderstorms look to get going between 2 to 4 PM in east central Illinois as a cold front starts to push through. Better dynamics are present just to the east of central Illinois, mainly across Indiana and western Ohio. You can see the storms really start to intensify from 6 to 9 PM CST in Indiana and Ohio on forecast models below. We will be watching the latest runs closely to have a better handle on when and where storms evolve.

Threats: Main threat would be strong gusty winds east of I-57.

Changes: Cold air will start to wrap in behind the departing system Friday night! There looks to be enough moisture left over for a few flurries north of I-72 Saturday morning. No accumulation is expected! Highs will struggle into the lower to middle 30s Saturday afternoon.