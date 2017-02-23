Danville daycare facing violations in 2016 pool drowning

DANVILLE- New information about a drowning of a 4 year-old boy at an in-home daycare in Danville in September 2016.

Violations are pending against Shawnee's Little Shadows Daycare. The are two allegations of neglect.

Those allegations were filed after Ryleigh Arnett got into the pool in September without her flotation device and drowned. Apparently Arnett took a break and then got back into the pool.

The daycare is closed during the enforcement process.