Danville daycare facing violations in 2016 pool drowning

Danville daycare facing violations in 2016 pool drowningPosted:
Most Popular Stories
Historic mansion up for auction
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A historic Decatur home is now on the auction block, according to the Decatur Historic District.
Luke Bryan's bringing his Farm Tour to Central Illinois
EDINBURG, Ill. (WAND) - Luke Bryan's 2017 Farm Tour is bringing 20,000 people to a town of 1,000 people.
Three-vehicle crash sends 5 to hospital
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say five people were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Coles County Friday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD- Over the course of two weeks there have been at least five different shootings and violent crimes, all suspects under the age of 18. .
SkyWalker pickup league attracts Central Illinois legends, young guns
DECATUR -- It's rare enough to get college stars Marcus Bartley (Southern Illinois), Christian Williams (Iowa), Larry Austin (Vanderbilt), Xavier Bishop (UMKC), Jabree Bond-Flournoy (UIndy) and others in the same room given their busy schedules, but there's another level of cosmic stars that need to be aligned for them to be joined by former pros Rodney Walker, Monty Wilson Sr. (and Jr.), as well as college stars Tarise Bryson (former Missouri Valley POTY at Illinois State) and Mike P...
CHARLESTON -- The high school track and field season wrapped up with the boys state finals Saturday.
Coroner names 13-year-old shot by 12-year-old
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police are investigating a reported shooting that happened on the city's north side this afternoon.
WAND Interactive Radar
Man arrested for sexually assaulting 5-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man has been charged with criminal sexual assault, according to Decatur police.
Most Popular Videos
Saturday's Forecast
RECAP: State track and field boys finals
Vandalism on the Rantoul Township High School football field moves graduation to a new location
Oasis Day Center Director says, "Do not give money to Decatur Panhandlers"
Warrensburg-Latham soaring as State approaches
Springfield hybrid gangs behind recent violence
HIGHLIGHT ZONE: Saturday baseball/softball playoffs
Current Events
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.