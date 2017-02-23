Clinton's Whitted, Cooley sign with Monmouth; LSA's Leaks picks North Central

Posted:
LSA's Kholbe Leaks (North Central) is just the third Lion to sign to play football at the college level. LSA's Kholbe Leaks (North Central) is just the third Lion to sign to play football at the college level.

It was a banner day for the pens of Central Illinois -- Clinton High tight end/linebacker Dalton Whitted and running back Alec Cooley signed to play for Monmouth College, while LSA's Kholbe Leaks made his commitment to North Central College official. The 260-pound defensive end signed with North Central over McKendree and Illinois Wesleyan. All three athletes were named All-Conference.

