Clinton's Whitted, Cooley sign with Monmouth; LSA's Leaks picks North Central

LSA's Kholbe Leaks (North Central) is just the third Lion to sign to play football at the college level.

It was a banner day for the pens of Central Illinois -- Clinton High tight end/linebacker Dalton Whitted and running back Alec Cooley signed to play for Monmouth College, while LSA's Kholbe Leaks made his commitment to North Central College official. The 260-pound defensive end signed with North Central over McKendree and Illinois Wesleyan. All three athletes were named All-Conference.