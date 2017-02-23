Decatur honors Robertson Charter, Johns Hill for state titles

DECATUR -- The capacity crowd at MacArthur High might've been there to see the much-anticipated crosstown rivalry between the varsity Generals and Eisenhower, but for a pair of moments at halftime, the spotlight belonged squarely to a younger crop of players.



Decatur is home to not one, but two station champion junior high teams that were honored on Tuesday night: Robertson Charter (7th) and Johns Hill (8th) which each won their respective 2A state titles.



Robertson, coached by Marlin Murphy, finished the season 16-2 and knocked off Laraway (Joliet) in convincing fashion 47-27 for the state championship. The Wildcats will have to make room in their trophy case: it's the program's seventh title in 13 years and sixth straight year making it to State. In the final game, Deontre Woodland led the team with 20 points, while John Jenkins added 9 and Kaden Norman, Devon Manns and Torrieon Howard each had 6.



Johns Hill's eighth grade squad made history with a spotless 23-0 record. It was the program's first state trophy and a hard-earned one at that. The Eagles ran past Hazel Crest's Jesse White Academy, a high-powered Chicago-area team led by phenom Mar'Keise Irving, who had 42 points in the championship game. Johns Hill countered with 24 points from Brylan Phillips, 19 points from RJ Walker, 11 from Ryan Bartley and 9 from Nicholaus Spannaus to post a 75-55 win.



To hear from Robertson coach Marlin Murphy and Johns Hill coach Jason Flournoy on the greater meaning of the programs' seasons, click the video above.