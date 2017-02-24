Rochester topples Mattoon in sectional final

DECATUR -- It was a matchup of epic proportions.



Mattoon entered Thursday night's game against Rochester at 30-1 and the No. 1 seed in Sub-Sectional A, with the Rockets holding down a 29-3 record and the No. 1 seed in Sub-Sectional B.



Something had to give by the end of the MacArthur sectional, and it was the red-hot Green Wave. Rochester clamped down on defense, limiting Mattoon to just 39 points, and the Rockets roared out to a resounding 69-39 win.



Up next for head coach J.R. Boudouris and Co. is a 7 p.m. Super-Sectional showdown with Civic Memorial (Bethalto) on Monday February 27th at UIS, with the winner punching a ticket to State.