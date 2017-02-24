Champaign home damaged in two-alarm fire

CHAMPAIGN -- Champaign firefighters were on scene of a two-alarm house fire early Friday morning.

It happen in the 900 block of W. Clark St. at a two-story home around 5 a.m. Firefighters tell WAND News it is a hard home to navigate, due to the fact that the floor has completely burned through in places.

The fire was reported by a passerby in the neighborhood. Fire crews encountered heavy fire throughout the home. It took almost two hours to put out the flames.

Neighbors told a WAND News an elderly woman lives in the house. Investigators say they are attempting to account for anyone who might be inside.

It's the home is at total loss. No reports of injuries were reported.