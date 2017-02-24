Construction on TJ Maxx inside Hickory Point Mall begins

FORSYTH – Hickory Point Mall will soon welcome a new store later this year, according to officials.

TJ Maxx will officially join the mall. However, an opening date has yet to be released.

"We are thrilled to be able to finally confirm that TJ Maxx will be opening its doors at Hickory Point," stated the malls' General Manager, Cathy Mitteer. "This is a great addition to the many changes already taking place at Hickory Point."

The store will occupy 26,000 sq. ft. of space and construction is finally underway. Several tenants including Shoe Dept. Encore have moved to make room for TJ Maxx’s arrival.

In recent months, several changes have been seen inside the mall. Several businesses, including The Limited and Hallmark have closed and MC Sports will soon close their doors. Ross Dress for Less, Ulta and Hobby Lobby were new additions in the last few years.