Cunningham Children's Home announces ground breaking, projected opening

Urbana- The Cunningham Children's Home will open the doors to a new $14 million school in the fall of 2018.

The Education and Recreation Center will replace the Gerber School and Circle Academy, both special-education programs located on the 32-acre campus off of North Cunningham Avenue.

The new 50,000- square-foot facility will house the two programs as well as a cafeteria and a gymnasium, which will be named in honor of Lou and Mary Henson, who have provided substantial support for the project, school officials said.

Groundbreaking is set for this summer, with plans of opening the new school next fall, according to Sharla Jolly, the director of advancement for the home, who said the project has been part of the plans for the Cunningham Children's Home campus since 2001. "It's been dreamed about for a long time," she said.

The Gerber School serves the students who live at the home and is staffed and run by the Urbana school district. The Circle Academy is housed in a separate building and functions as an alternative school for students across central Illinois who have not been successful in public school. All students who attend school at Cunningham require intensive special-education services as well as therapeutic treatment for social, emotional and behavioral issues, Jolly said.