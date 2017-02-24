NAACP Decatur march to take place in Downtown Decatur tomorrow

The first-ever community march and caravan is being held by the NAACP's Decatur branch tomorrow.

Saturday, February 25, people will line the streets and march from the Macon County Law Enforcement Center on South Franklin Street to the Decatur Civic Center.

The march is designed for the community to come together to discuss what they love about the city and what changes they would like to see in the future.

The NAACP's Decatur branch President, Jeanelle Norman, says the goal is to build a sense of community.

Participants can line up near the Macon County Law Enforcement Center at 10:15 am. The walk will begin at 11am.

Norman says she hopes people will make signs, saying, "I want people to express themselves. How do you love Decatur? Do you have hopes for Decatur? What are your desires for Decatur? We're asking people to use their signs to express how they feel about their great home town."

A presentation will take place after the march. Speakers include Decatur's Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz, and Decatur School Board President Sherri Perkins, among several other community leaders.

Norman says a trolley will be available before and after the event for people to get to their cars.