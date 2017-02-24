Common disease could spread from dog to human

Veterinarians are warning dog owners that Leptospirosis can spread from a dog to its owner. Leptospirosis is a disease caused by bacteria and is common in Illinois.

Dr. Larry Baker of Northgate Pet Clinic says it's a bacterial disease spread by wildlife. He says dogs can get sick two to three weeks after exposure.

Common symptoms include lethargy, jaundice eyes and gums, and vomiting. Dr. Baker says he sees about half a dozen suspect cases a year and of those, half are diagnosed with the disease.

"A dog would get it generally from wildlife swimming in a pond that might have wildlife that's urinated in the pond," explains Dr. Baker. "People can get it from rats, rodents, and so forth. If a dog licks a person in the face or an open wound [a person can get it.] Urine can do it. If a dog urinates and the owner pets the dog and puts his hands in his mouth, that could cause it."

Dr. Baker says Leptospirosis can be treated with Penicillin. If left untreated, Leptospirosis can be deadly for a dog. The veterinarian says mostly big dog breeds are affected and recommends monitoring your dog if you take your pet on a camping trip.