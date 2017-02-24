Moody's Analytics discusses Illinois economic outlook

Springfield- There is more bad news for Illinoisans when it comes to the economy.

Moody's Analytics testified in the House Revenue Committee Friday morning about the economic outlook of the state."We expect that Illinois will continue to under perform it's neighbors in the Midwest and the United States. It will grow about as fast in 2016 as in 2017. And will get a bit of a boost in several years after that, but it will continue under performing." explained Sarah Crane, an economist for Moody's Analytics.

Moody's does this analysis annually for the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability (COGFA) before they release their revenue estimate for the state. "In terms of how their work is utilized by us, is it's more of a micro-level. It gives us a sense of the direction they see things headed. As well as the order of magnitude." said Jim Muschinske, Revenue Manager for COGFA.

The 2017 forecast by Moody's estimates that the state will continue to fall behind other states in the union."It's always under performed. It's a long term trend. Illinois slightly trails the rest of the United States going back for decades. It's just been exasperated a bit due to the fiscal uncertainty." said Crane.

The fiscal uncertainty, Crane is referring to, is the 2 year long budget impasse. "It does not allow businesses to know how to plan for the long term, and it discourages residents from staying here or coming here to live because they are not sure of what their future tax burden will be." explained Crane.

Moody's Analytics forecasts that Chicago will grow more economically than the rest of the state. "Downstate Illinois is over reliant on a few manufacturing sectors, so when they don't perform well, the rest of the economy suffers."

However, the report was not all negative. Due to great transportation, such as O'Hare International Airport, a highly educated workforce, and great universities the state is attractive to business. "It has the potential. It just needs more certainty in terms of fiscal, in order to capitalize on those strengths."

COGFA will be presenting their revenue estimate report in March.