Kincaid Man Returns To Flood Damaged Home

Kincaid – It took 14 months. Corey Edwards, 36, has finally returned to his renovated home which was heavily damaged in a December 2015 flood.

“I’m happy,” Edwards told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “I’m very appreciative for what everybody’s done. It’s just very welcoming.”

Edwards is on disability. Habitat for Humanity, volunteers, U.S. Bank, the Village of Kincaid and numerous local businesses and agencies stepped in to renovate the house. He stated he would not have been able to return to the home without help after losing about 95% of what he owned.

The living room of the home had three to four feet of water. It took nearly four days to pump water out of a crawl space.

Edwards father, Jim, is critical of politicians who promised to help the Kincaid community. “All the promises and nothing,” he said.

Volunteers told WAND News they plan to put a new roof on Edwards home once the weather turns nice. The home previously sustained flood damage in 1954 and 1970 before Edwards owned it.