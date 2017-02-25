Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 2/24

Posted:
Mt. Zion's Kevin Cox and the Braves escaped Salem 66-59 on Friday in Mt. Zion. Mt. Zion's Kevin Cox and the Braves escaped Salem 66-59 on Friday in Mt. Zion.

Click the videos above to join Noah Newman and half of Gordon Voit's voice for the Friday Frenzy: Week 1 Playoff Edition!

Video 1
Heyworth 81, LSA 57 (1A Regional Final)
Patoka 68, Central A&M 66 (1A Regional Final)
Ridgeview 46, Mt. Pulaski 35 (1A Regional Final)
Warrensburg-Latham 44, St. Teresa 39 (2A Regional Final)
Monticello 66, Argenta-Oreana 59 (2A Regional Final)
Teutopolis 68, Pana 35 (2A Regional Final)
Quincy Notre Dame 69, Pleasant Plains 56 (2A Regional Final)
Williamsville 49, Pittsfield 44 (2A Regional Final)

Video 2
Southeast 54, Lincoln 42 (Regular Season)
Eisenhower 56, SHG 40 (Regular Season)
MacArthur 80, Jacksonville 77 (Regular Season)
Mt. Zion 66, Salem 59 (Regular Season)

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps