Springfield Public Schools hosting "Disability to Possibility" Conference

SPRINGFIELD - Springfield Public School District 186 officials are continuing a series of community engagement sessions with the ninth annual Disability to Possibility Conference on February 25.

This year's conference is being held at Southeast High School from 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Health care professionals will join keynote speakers Michele and Aubrie Westmaas to help connect people with needed services and information, as well as to inspire and empower attendees.

School District officials say five more community engagement sessions on various topics will be held throughout spring 2017. Community members are encouraged to attend these events and give input on ways to improve school buildings and curriculum. Childcare will be offered at each of these sessions.

For more information about future sessions, click here.