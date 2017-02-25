February 23 fatal crash victim identified

FAYETTE COUNTY - Illinois State Police say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash near U.S. 51 Thursday afternoon.

ISP officials say the crash happened near U.S. 51, just north of Fayette County Road 1000 N, at about 12:45 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 2003 Chevrolet van was traveling northbound on U.S. 51 when it crossed the southbound lane and left the roadway just north of County Road 1000 N.

Troopers say the vehicle went down the shoulder, struck a fence, and then struck a tree as it hit a creek's embankment. Authorities say the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames, resulting in the death of a woman.

Fayette County Coroner Bruce Bowen identified the woman as 62-year-old Diana Helton. Bowen says the cause of death is pending at this time.

This fatal crash is being investigated by the Illinois State Police and Fayette County Coroner's Office. We will provide more information as it becomes available.