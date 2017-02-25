1 dead in Champaign house fire

Posted: Updated:

CHAMPAIGN - In an update to a story WAND brought you on Friday, the Champaign Fire Department says one person is dead after an early-morning house fire on the city's west side.

Fire officials say crews responded to a report of a fire at a home in the 900 block of West Clark Street at about 5:00 a.m. Friday morning.  Firefighters say they encountered heavy fire and smoke throughout the home, and that the fire was brought under control at 6:57 a.m.

Once firefighters were cleared to enter the residence, officials say they found a person dead inside.  The identity of the person has yet to be released at this time.  Officials add that one firefighter sustained minor injuries, but was treated at a local hospital and released.

The investigation into the fire continues.  We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps