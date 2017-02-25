No injuries in Stonington house fire

STONINGTON - Fire officials say no one was injured in a Stonington house fire Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters say they responded to a report of a house fire in Stonington just after 11 a.m. According to the Taylorville Fire Department, the home is located in the 2000 block of East 2100 North Road.

Fire officials say at least three departments responded to this fire. The Stonington Fire Chief tells WAND News that the home is a "total loss." No injuries are being reported at this time.