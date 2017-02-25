Community expresses public concerns during peace walk, forum

DECATUR - A peace walk began with a walk down Franklin street in Decatur, and turned into a public forum where community members expressed their concerns.

"I sit back and I watch my generation rot away, especially in this town. I see them uneducated and undeveloped. I want to change that uneducated and undeveloped point and make it to where they can actually prosper and grow," says Laquane Crue a high school student that spoke at the forum.

Every seat in the house was filled during the community forum with community members, community leaders and young people, there to show love for Decatur and talk about things they'd like to see change.

"That's what makes this different we weren't trying to protest, we were marching to let people know we care about the city of Decatur, we want to see things improve in Decatur. However, we also want to show that we love our community and all of us want to make sure that our community is moving in the right direction,” says Dr. Jeanelle Norman president of the Decatur NAACP and organizer of the event.

A diverse crowd, that was present for a purpose.

"Teach the future, how to be the future, so we can lead the future. We can't lead the future if we are uneducated we can't lead the future if we are illiterate and can't write, it starts there," added Laquane.

"We are not one mold we are a very diverse community and you had people here of all ages of all races or religions, It's great because this is who we are," said Decatur mayor Julie Moore-Wolf.

Community leaders offering answers.

"If you have any issues with the police department I want to know about it. However, let’s all of us come together, the churches, education, the police department,” said Decatur police chief Jim Getz.

With a goal from organizers to make events like this one more common.

"I think we need to constantly send that message about our love, our hopes, and our desires for this community, " added Dr. Norman.