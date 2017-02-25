Expect ExtraOrdinary speaks at 9th Annual Disability to Possibility Conference

SPRINGFIELD - Expect ExtraOrdinary, a non-profit out of Pittsfield, spoke to a crowd at the 9th Annual Disability to Possibility Conference.

The non-profit, formed in 2014 consists of mother and daughter Michele and Aubrie Westmaas. The two travel to serve as key note speakers at conferences sharing their story and hoping to change minds.

"People just don't expect a lot from folks with challenges." said Michele. "Historically people have been oppressed and not provided the opportunities and supports that they need to show what they can do. But if we would change the way that we see things and expect that people have something to offer and our job is to figure out how to make that possible we will see that people with disabilities can offer a whole lot more to the world than we have ever allowed them to show us. Our dream is that there will be an extraordinary education advocate in every school district available to families and an extraordinary school coach to explore their possibilities and dreams in their communities."

It's a story that the Westmaas know first hand.

"I have Kabuki Syndrome which is a rare genetic disorder and it also involves autism within it, but I have been included in regular classes throughout my entire life." said Aubrie.

Something that Aubrie looks forward to everyday.

"I have this idea and a story to tell and I get to tell at one point 4,000 people my story. And by the end they were standing up." she said. "I actually have a job, even though I don't really get paid for the job I do. It's kind of fun because it's the only job where you get out of school to do it."

Michele and Aubrie share their story, so others know that everyone with a disability can be just as successful as Aubrie.

"She is just an example of giving possibilities and opportunities and support so she has been able to achieve to the maximum in spite of her challenges."