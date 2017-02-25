Fire destroys 90 year old Stonington farm house

STONINGTON - The Briggs Farm in Stonington has been a staple in the small town for more than 150 years. Saturday, it burned down leaving behind nothing but memories. No one was injured during the fire, and the cause is still under investigation.

Nancy Briggs lives down the road from her son and daughter-in-law's home, which was built in 1927 and has been in the family for several generations. She said, "the farm has been in the family for 150-some years. This house was built in 1927, so its about 90 years old and it was built with a lot of love and my husband had four older sisters. And my son and his wife moved here and so they are the 4th generation of Briggs that have lived here on the farm."

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire that began around noon on Saturday.

