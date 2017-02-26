Groundbreaking ceremony for Peoria Holocaust Memorial February 26

PEORIA - The Jewish Federation of Peoria has announced it will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Peoria Holocaust Memorial's new location on February 26.

Officials say they will break ground at the Peoria Riverfront Museum at 1:00 p.m. Representatives of the Jewish Federation of Peoria, the Peoria Riverfront Museum, and Peoria City Council will be among those in attendance.

Officials also say this event represents "an important milestone in the effort to refurbish and relocate the Memorial."

The public is invited and encouraged to attend this event. For more information about the Peoria Holocaust Memorial, click here.