Applications accepted for Springfield Electrical Apprentice program

SPRINGFIELD - Are you Springfield resident looking for an apprenticeship that could lead to a long-lasting career? City Water, Light and Power has an opportunity for you.

CWLP officials say they are recruiting for the City of Springfield's Electrical Apprentice program. Applications will be accepted for two areas of work;

- Lineman/Substation

- Relay Technician, Communications Technician, Instrument Technician, Powerhouse Electrician, and Traffic & Metering

Applicants must be at least 17 years old, have their high school diploma or GED, must have completed at least one year of high school or college algebra with an average grade of "C" or better, and must have their driver's license upon being hired. Additionally, applicants may be required to obtain a CDL if it is needed for the job.

Applications will be accepted through March 24. For more information, or to apply, click here.