Neighbors share concerns of recent Decatur shooting

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department says two people were injured in what they are investigating as an attempted first-degree murder on Saturday.

Decatur police tell WAND News, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of West View Street at about 11 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arriving, officers say they found two people with gunshot wounds. The individuals, a 20-year-old man and a 24 year-old woman, were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said Monday both are expected to live.

"I was getting ready for bed and all of the sudden I heard pop pop pop and then crash, " said Larry Williams a resident of the area.



"I just got up to check my door and I heard three gun shots and then I heard a bung of crashing and banging and everybody was gone," added Oscar Green who also lives on the 1000 block of View street.

Some residents are angry with the recent violence, others aren't surprised the incident happened.

"It makes me a little mad you know. They aren't showing consideration for other people, " added Larry.

"It's been brewing, these guys have only been over here for a month and a half..that's how long it took," stated Oscar.

As of Monday morning, police said they had not arrested anyone for the shooting.

The Decatur Police Department is continuing their investigation into this incident. If you have any information that could help police, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.