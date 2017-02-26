ISP investigating discovery of body on Oakland roadway

OAKLAND - The Oakland Police Department and Illinois State Police are investigating the discovery of a body on Danville Road Sunday morning.

ISP officials say they received a request from the Oakland Police Department in the investigation of a man found dead on Danville Road at East Blevins Street at about 6:14 a.m. Authorities also say the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit and Zone 5 Investigations are assisting with the case.

Oakland Police and Illinois State Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the man's death. Anyone with information is asked to call (217) 867-2050.

