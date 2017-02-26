Peoria Holocaust Memorial groundbreaking as anti-Semitism is on the rise

Peoria- A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Peoria Holocaust Memorial was held Sunday afternoon.

This memorial groundbreaking is at a time where antisemitism is being seen across the country. "There has been a rise in anti-semetic activity in this country the past few months. There have been bomb threats called into JCC's, there have been swastikas painted on schools and subways and clearly we don't always learn from our past." said Susan Katz, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Peoria.

The memorial will serve as a reminder of what hate can cause. "This is something to bring it forward so people can see what happens when racism and bigotry is unchecked and when people turn a blind eye and don't do anything to stop it. And that's the lesson apparently we have to be reminded of again in today's society. " said Katz. "When the memorial is finished there will be a standing reminder as a tribute to the 6 million Jews who lost their life and to remind people why it's important to speak out against bigotry and hate."

"It is about tolerance and could it be more relevant today. I don't think so I mean it's about humanity and what happens when we stand by idly and don't do anything and see if the next guy is going to do it." added Michelle Eggert, Co-Chair of the Peoria Holocaust Memorial Re-Birth Project.

The memorial will display six million buttons, one for each of the lives lost during the Holocaust, a way to help children better understand the horror that millions went through. "It quantifies how many people, each one of those buttons was a soul that lost their life, and I don't know that kids can really conceptualize it until they see it." said Eggert.

"There are a lot of memorials and they are all important you know but this one sort of has a message beyond just that of remembering the Jews. The 6 million Jews that lost their lives tragically in the Holocaust." added Eggert.

The Peoria Holocaust Memorial will hold a rededication and Yom HaShoah program on April 23 at 2:00pm at the site of the finished memorial. It will feature guest speaker Manfred Katz, who is a Holocaust survivor.