SWEEP! Blaze knock off Icehawks, advance to division semifinals

CLICK THE VIDEOS ABOVE FOR HIGHLIGHTS FROM DECATUR'S TWO GAME SWEEP OF TRI CITY.

DECATUR -- Playoff hockey took over the Decatur Civic Center this weekend, and the home team did not disappoint.

The Decatur Blaze finished off a two game sweep of the Tri City Icehawks with an 8-2 win Sunday.

Alec Hernandez stuffed the stat sheet with two goals and three assists. Patrick Kelly also scored two goals, and Adam Lindeman had 22 saves.

The Blaze will face the Motor City Hawks in the division semifinals next weekend.