93-year-old killed in Friday house fire

CHAMPAIGN - A woman killed during a fire on Friday, Feb. 24 has been identified.

The Champaign County Coroner says 93-year-old Rachel Dyal was pronounced dead at the scene.

As WAND News first reported, the fire happened just after 5 a.m. at Dyal's home in the 900 block of West Clark Street.

The coroner used dental records to help identify Dyal. An autopsy shows she died from from injuries sustained during the fire. Final autopsy results are pending toxicology.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.