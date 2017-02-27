Red Cross giving smoke alarms to Danville residents

DANVILLE - The American Red Cross is partnering with the Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency to install free smoke alarms in Danville homes on March 11.

Red Cross officials say smoke alarms will be installed in homes from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., as part of a national campaign to reduce home fire injuries and deaths. Officials also say they are seeking volunteers to help install these alarms, share fire safety information, and help in the creation of home fire escape plans for residents they visit.

No experience is needed to volunteer, and training is given to volunteers during the day of the event.

To register for this event, or for more information, click here.