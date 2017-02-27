Champaign man wins $1 million from instant lottery ticket

CHAMPAIGN - One Champaign man is $1 million richer after winning big on an Illinois Lottery instant ticket.

Illinois Lottery officials say Champaign resident Scott Beaulin won the million-dollar prize after purchasing a ticket at a Circle K location. Beaulin says he "got this sudden, strong feeling" to buy the ticket while purchasing coffee from the business.

When asked about his plans for the windfall, Beaulin replied that he plans on purchasing a house, and has "already met with a financial adviser." Beaulin opted to receive his prize as a one-time payment of $600,000

Image courtesy of Northstar Lottery