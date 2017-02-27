Findlay home 'a total loss' after Sunday fire

FINDLAY - Seven fire departments responded to a report of a house fire in rural Shelby County Sunday evening.

Findlay Fire Department officials say the village's firefighters were joined by firefighters from Bethany, Sullivan, Assumption, Moweaqua, Shelbyville, and Strawsburg to combat the house fire, located on County Road 2400 North.

Firefighters say they were paged out to the home at about 5:30 p.m., and that one person was inside the home at the time of the fire. However, officials say the occupant was able to get herself and her pets out of the home safely.

Crews began to leave the scene at around 8 p.m., with the Findlay Fire Department being the last ones to leave the scene at 10 p.m. No injuries were reported, but officials say the home is "a total loss."

The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation.