Storm spotter class held in Tilton March 7

TILTON - Have you ever wanted to be a severe storm spotter? If so, you're invited to attend a Severe Weather Spotters Training Class in Tilton on March 7.

The class, hosted by the National Weather Service and Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency, will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Tilton Community Center, located at 612 West Fifth Street. The class will be led by a National Weather Service meteorologist, and is aimed at individuals who would like to learn about severe weather spotting. Experienced spotters are also encouraged to attend to maintain their Certified Weather Spotter qualification.

The public is welcome to attend this free spotting class, and no reservations are needed. However, individuals under the age of 18 will not be considered official spotters.

For more information about this class, click here.