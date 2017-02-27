Decatur residents encouraged to donate at blood drive

DECATUR - Decatur residents are encouraged to give a potentially life-saving donation during a Central Illinois Community Blood Center blood drive on March 13.

CICBC officials say the blood drive will be held at 2300 North Edward Street from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. If you would like to donate at this event, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh more than 110 pounds, and have a valid photo I.D. Individuals who last gave blood on or before January 16, 2017 will be eligible to donate at this blood drive.

Blood and blood products collected at CICBC blood drives are provided to dozens of hospitals in a four-state region, including HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and Decatur Memorial Hospital.

For more information regarding eligibility, or to schedule an appointment, call (217) 241-7550 or click here.