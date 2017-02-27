Two Illinois women sentenced for Medicaid fraud

CHICAGO - A Decatur woman has been sentenced to four years of probation after pleading guilty to defrauding Medicaid-funded programs for more than half a year.

According to Illinois State Police, Cassandra Miller, 51, pled guilty to a felony charge of vendor fraud on February 21, 2017. As a result, Miller was sentenced to four years of probation, 50 hours of community service, and was ordered to pay $5,039.85 in restitution.

According to the investigation conducted by the ISP Medicaid Fraud Control Bureau, Miller worked as a home care aid for an individual. Authorities say the investigation found that Miller had falsified her time sheets between August 7, 2015, and April 5, 2016.

ISP officials also say a Chicago woman, identified as Monica Brown, 43, also pled guilty to a felony charge of vendor fraud as a result of a separate Medicaid Fraud Control Bureau investigation. According to the investigation, officials say Brown also worked as a home care aid, and that she had billed for services for a person who had been dead for two-and-a-half years. Brown was sentenced to three years of probation, and was ordered to pay $30,822 in restitution.

ISP Director Leo Schmitz says authorities see this type of fraud "all too often," and that the ISP Medicaid Fraud Control Bureau "will continue to aggressively work these cases and work with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to ensure the people who commit these crimes are prosecuted."