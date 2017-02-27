DPD: Online Police Report Filing

Decatur – Some police reports can now be filed in Decatur online.

Deputy Chief of Police Jason Walker says the online reporting system is meant to be a public convenience for the reporting of non emergency offenses. In most cases they are reports where losses are a few hundred dollars of less, have no identifiable suspect and no physical evidence to collect.

“This allows them to go online and file the report and be done in just a few minutes,” Sgt. Brian Earles told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “The person can just input the information and that way the officers freed up to handle other calls for service.”

Offenses currently available to report online include: Civil Matter/Information reports, Criminal Damage to Property under $500, Theft under $300, Theft of lost or mislaid property, Retail Theft under $300 (businesses only), Illegal Dumping/Littering and Nuisances.

To file an online police report go to www.dpdconnect.com or go to the city webpage www.decaturil.gov, select Departments/Police, click on the link “file a report”.