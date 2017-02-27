ISP looking for vehicle in Oakland hit-and-run case

OAKLAND - Illinois State Police say they are investigating the discovery of a man's body in Oakland as a hit-and-run crash.

ISP officials say the man's body was found on Danville Road, at East Blevins Street, at about 6:14 a.m. on Feb. 26. The victim has been identified as Michael Shane Hoskinson, 42, and an autopsy was performed on Monday.

Troopers say the suspect vehicle may have driver's side damage, hood damage and broken driver's side headlights. Officials add that the large headlight fragments found at the scene could belong to a 2009-2012 SUV, most likely a Chevrolet Traverse, Buick Enclave, or GMC Acadia.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call Illinois State Police at 217-867-2050.