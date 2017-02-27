Willard Airport announces partnership with United Airlines

Another airline is coming to Willard Airport in Champaign County. United Airlines will start using the airport.

The airline will provide three round-trip flights from Champaign to Chicago's O'Hare airport everyday starting June 8th. The flights will start in June.

United joins American Airlines at the airport.

"It opens up all the opportunities for business growth and economic growth in the area that were limited before with the less number of airline service that we had in the market, " says Gene Cossey, the Executive Director of Willard Airport.

Cossey believes both United and American Airlines will thrive at the airport due to the high demand for travel options. He encourages travelers to check the local airport before looking at other methods of transportation.

"The new service will enhance the already convenient travel from Champaign-Urbana, provide easy access to destinations all over the world, and give more opportunities for economic growth in Champaign County," explains Cossey.

United Airlines largest domestic hub, O'Hare, provides direct service to 208 destinations, including 153 domestic destinations and 55 international destinations.

The new Chicago flight schedule is available now for June ticketing. Tickets can be purchased at www.united.com.

The schedule for the new flights between Champaign-Urbana and Chicago include:

CMI to ORD: 5:45 am, 1: 45pm, and 5:20pm departure times.

ORD to CMI: 12:15pm, 3:50pm, and 8:55pm arrival times.