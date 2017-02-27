Severe Storms Possible Tuesday Night into Wednesday Morning

CENTRAL ILLINOIS- We are expecting two rounds of showers and storms to move through central Illinois. The first round will be more scattered in nature and make some noise tonight. We are not anticipating any major impacts from that round. Timing looks to be from 9 PM until early Wednesday morning.

The second round of storms will need to be monitored closely. Forecast models are showing the potential for severe weather across the CI Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The right dynamics look to be present, along with a strong, slow moving cold front that will sweep through the area. A few discrete supercells will develop at the onset to our west, then form into more of a squall line as the night progresses.

The Storm Prediction Center has an 3-Enhanced Risk (Orange) from Jacksonville to Springfield to Clinton to Champaign to Danville south. 2-Slight Risk (Yellow) for the rest of the area. The greatest risk for severe storms looks to be from Greenup to Effingham to Vandalia south into southern and southeastern Illinois.

Timing: Look for storms to develop Tuesday evening along the Mississippi River. Storms arrive into the Illinois River valley from 9 PM to 11 PM. Storms then push east into the I-55 corridor from midnight to 2 AM. The progression east continues as storms push east of US-51 from 2 AM to 4 AM. Most activity should be wrapped up and east into Indiana by 6 AM.

Threats: Main threats at this point look to be damaging winds and large hail. An isolated, quick spin up tornado can't be ruled out along the squall line. A few storms could produce some heavy downpours, but flash flooding threat looks to remain very low. Areas that are circled in the highest risk area could see a few wind gusts of 75 mph.

Make sure you have your NOAA Weather Radio(s) turned on tomorrow before you head to bed! Stay tuned for more updates.