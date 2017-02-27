Cub's World Series Trophy to stop in Decatur

DECATUR -  The Cub's World Series Trophy will make a stop in Decatur.  The hardware which has been traveling around the state and some cities in neighboring states will make a trip to Decatur. 

You can go see the trophy on Thursday March 9 at the Decatur Civic Center.  It will be on display for fans to see from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. 

The first 500 fans will receive a wristband to ensure they get to see the trophy. 

