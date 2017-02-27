Maternity home for homeless pregnant women

DANVILLE- Her House Ministry started in 2012, and since has grown into an organization helping homeless pregnant women during their maternity have a place to call home.

They held a soft opening to their home on Franklin street Sunday. The location is right across the road from its apartment complex.

The non profit still needs additional amenities so that the women who utilize its services will be welcomed into a place of calm after coming from a place of chaos.

To find out how you can help follow the link.