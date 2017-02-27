UPDATE: Pana firefighters believe recent arson cases are connected

UPDATE: Pana firefighters believe recent arson cases are connectedPosted:
Joliet man sentenced to 20 years for 2015 Decatur murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Joliet man who pled guilty in connection with the shooting death of a Decatur man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Decatur police issue statement on officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department has released a statement on an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.
Pregnant woman dies, baby delivered after shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Springfield are investigating after a woman died Tuesday night.
Coroner identifies pregnant shooting victim
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of a pregnant woman who was shot and killed in Springfield Tuesday night.
Pregnant woman dies in drive by shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - Police are still investigating in a shooting that killed an expecting mother.
Latest details in Wednesday's Officer involved shooting
DECATUR,Ill (WAND)- Wednesday afternoon a routine traffic stop quickly escalated. Decatur police officers opened fire at one suspect after they ran away from police during the stop.
Leland Grove police and Springfield police arrest suspects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Springfield police and Leland grove police searched heavily on Wednesday night for suspects they say fled after a crash. There are reports that a person was shot and killed in this area earlier in the evening. More details will be released at a later date.
5 plead guilty to defrauding low-income children's food program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The founding pastor of New Birth Christian Center, his wife, and three others have pled guilty to defrauding a summer food program aimed at helping low-income children.
Aldi proposing new store location
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Nearly a year and a half ago the Decatur City Council voted not to allow Aldi to move to U.S. 51 between Ash, now Aldi is planning on a new location.
15-year-old arrested in stabbing death of Danville man
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old girl wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing earlier this week.
Decatur officer-involved shooting update: 6PM
Pregnant woman dies, baby delivered after shooting
Pregnant woman dies in drive by shooting
Super-sectional highlights
Glenwood, Champaign Central advance to sectional final
Decatur man, boy injured during early morning shooting
Pregnant woman dies, baby delivered after shooting
Evening Forecast
Remembering the Decatur Tornadoes of 1996: 20 Years Later
