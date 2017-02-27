Shots fired early Sunday morning linked to Saturday evening shooting

DECATUR- A shooting on West View street in Decatur left two people injured. Now, police say four other 'shots fired' reports are now related to the shooting on Saturday night.

Decatur police confirmed that four different shots fired reports in the early Sunday morning hours are related to the shooting on West View street around 11 p.m. that injured two people.

Floyd Jenkins, a neighbor on West Division street where shots were reported said, "while I was talking to police three or four shots go off back out west and the police said I gotta go and he took off right quick. He said they had been chasing shots all night."

Jenkins called police to complain about a suspicious vehicle parked in front of his house and urges residents to do the same. To say something if they see something.

"People should say something because people have kids around and they play in the yard just like my grand kids be over here. And if you have kiddies out here with guns shooting and everything and the first thing happened a stray bullet could hit a kid."

Police are still looking into this case and anyone with information is encouraged to call Decatur police at 217-424-2711.